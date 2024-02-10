9,910 Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Acquired by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 74.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Sysco during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.
Sysco Stock Performance
Shares of SYY stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,198,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,573,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.48 and its 200 day moving average is $71.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sysco Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.90%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Sysco Profile
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
