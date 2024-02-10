Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Research Coverage Started at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acasti Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACST opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.41. Acasti Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $4.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. On average, analysts forecast that Acasti Pharma will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acasti Pharma

About Acasti Pharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Acasti Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. ( NASDAQ:ACST Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 90,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.20% of Acasti Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acasti Pharma Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for rare and orphan diseases in Canada. The company's lead product candidate is the GTX-104, an intravenous infusion to treat subarachnoid hemorrhage. It also develops GTX-102, an oral mucosal spray for the treatment of ataxia-telangiectasia; and GTX-101, a topical bioadhesive film-forming bupivacaine spray for postherpetic neuralgia.

