adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of adidas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADDYY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in adidas by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in adidas by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in adidas by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in adidas by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in adidas in the 2nd quarter valued at $809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $92.98 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.65 and a 200 day moving average of $95.81. adidas has a 1-year low of $71.37 and a 1-year high of $109.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. adidas had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Research analysts anticipate that adidas will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle east, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand.

