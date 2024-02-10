adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of adidas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.
OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $92.98 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.65 and a 200 day moving average of $95.81. adidas has a 1-year low of $71.37 and a 1-year high of $109.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. adidas had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Research analysts anticipate that adidas will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About adidas
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle east, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand.
