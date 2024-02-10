Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Shares of ATGE stock opened at $50.44 on Wednesday. Adtalem Global Education has a 52-week low of $33.59 and a 52-week high of $62.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.63.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $393.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.79 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake Simpson sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $32,576.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,986 shares in the company, valued at $473,010.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 336.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

