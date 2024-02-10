AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,360 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 346.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the period.

Shares of DWAW stock opened at $35.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.40 million, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.09. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF has a 52-week low of $28.75 and a 52-week high of $35.94.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a $0.5758 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th.

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (DWAW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap index. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that follows a proprietary rules-based momentum strategy and seeks long-term capital appreciation. DWAW was launched on Dec 26, 2019 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

