AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Receives $127.00 Average PT from Brokerages

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.00.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVAV. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th.
Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $125.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 3.13. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $83.55 and a 1-year high of $143.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.87 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.55.
AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $180.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.91 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.
