Aion (AION) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $457.04

Aion (AION) traded up 13.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 10th. Aion has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $457.04 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 24.9% higher against the US dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.59 or 0.00115517 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00034097 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00021278 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007532 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000095 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 52% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Aion

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

