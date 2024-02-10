Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.28 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.45 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on APD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $281.75.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.1 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $219.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $261.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.12. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Products and Chemicals

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,339,354.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 257.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.