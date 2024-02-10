Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,711 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $63,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $147.60 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.55 and a twelve month high of $154.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $95.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.57.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $387,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 159,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,474,836. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $32,571,288.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,638,987 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,190,240,129.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,506,731 shares of company stock worth $208,680,320. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.31.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

