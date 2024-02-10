Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) PT Raised to $85.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by TD Cowen from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. TD Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.57.

ALGT stock opened at $78.60 on Tuesday. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $54.87 and a 12 month high of $130.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.65 and its 200 day moving average is $81.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.52. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. Allegiant Travel’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

