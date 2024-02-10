Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Hits New 52-Week High at $28.60

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.60 and last traded at $28.59, with a volume of 511092 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALPN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Alpine Immune Sciences Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.20 and a beta of 1.07.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 185.10% and a negative return on equity of 33.53%. Analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alpine Immune Sciences

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, insider James Paul Rickey sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $220,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 2,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $48,064.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Paul Rickey sold 11,600 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $220,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 315,182 shares of company stock valued at $6,162,851 over the last three months. Company insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 23.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 9,844 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 7.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 14,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 70.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 9,471 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

