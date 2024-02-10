AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Announces Earnings Results

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $678.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.97 million. AMC Networks had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 40.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. AMC Networks updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

AMC Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $14.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. AMC Networks has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $27.46. The company has a market capitalization of $627.70 million, a PE ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.19 and its 200-day moving average is $14.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMCX shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMC Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matthew Blank sold 50,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $954,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kimberly Kelleher sold 13,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $201,573.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Blank sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $954,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,192 shares of company stock worth $1,604,874 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Networks

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 20.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 18.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 6.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 3.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

Further Reading

