Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.92 and last traded at $8.93. 2,916,048 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 9,100,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.38.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average of $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.64%.

In other news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $96,350.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,228.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 1,619.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Amcor by 93.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 99.6% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

