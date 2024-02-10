American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,959 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $1.26 on Friday, hitting $212.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,785,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,747,088. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $214.25. The company has a market capitalization of $153.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.75.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.41%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,381 shares of company stock valued at $6,769,954 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

