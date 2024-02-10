American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stock Holdings Trimmed by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 598,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.17% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $20,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMH. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 255,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,631,000 after acquiring an additional 13,647 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,597,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,037,000 after acquiring an additional 134,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,809,000 after acquiring an additional 34,401 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $915,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,677.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $915,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,677.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $249,892.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,996.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.93.

NYSE AMH opened at $35.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.34. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $28.78 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

