Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $28,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 296.6% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AMGN. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.30.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $3.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $291.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,341,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.19. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $329.72. The firm has a market cap of $155.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.