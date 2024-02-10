Analysts Set Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Price Target at $241.00

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $239.33.

ITW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Illinois Tool Works

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total value of $12,722,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,235,056.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $255.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $217.06 and a 12-month high of $267.12. The company has a market capitalization of $76.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $256.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.29.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.49%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Free Report

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.