Analyzing Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) & Altitude Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALTU)

Altitude Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALTU – Get Free Report) and Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.0% of Altitude Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of Avanos Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 85.0% of Altitude Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Avanos Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Altitude Acquisition alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Altitude Acquisition and Avanos Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altitude Acquisition N/A N/A $9.34 million N/A N/A Avanos Medical $820.00 million 1.08 $50.50 million ($1.19) -15.97

Analyst Ratings

Avanos Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Altitude Acquisition.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Altitude Acquisition and Avanos Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altitude Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Avanos Medical 1 1 1 0 2.00

Avanos Medical has a consensus target price of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 55.18%. Given Avanos Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Avanos Medical is more favorable than Altitude Acquisition.

Volatility and Risk

Altitude Acquisition has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avanos Medical has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Altitude Acquisition and Avanos Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altitude Acquisition N/A N/A -25.86% Avanos Medical -7.39% 5.22% 3.81%

Summary

Avanos Medical beats Altitude Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altitude Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Altitude Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Altitude Acquisition Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Altitude Acquisition Holdco LLC.

About Avanos Medical

(Get Free Report)

Avanos Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands. The company also provides a portfolio of non-opioid pain solutions, including acute pain products, such as On-Q and ambIT surgical pain pumps, Game Ready cold, and compression therapy systems; and interventional pain solutions, which offers minimally invasive pain-relieving therapies, such as Coolief pain relief therapy and OrthogenRx's knee osteoarthritis pain relief injection products. It markets its products directly to hospitals and other healthcare providers, healthcare facilities, and other end-user customers, as well as through third-party wholesale distributors. The company was formerly known as Halyard Health, Inc. and changed its name to Avanos Medical, Inc. in June 2018. Avanos Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Altitude Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altitude Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.