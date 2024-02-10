Analyzing Sasol (NYSE:SSL) and RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY)

Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report) and RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sasol and RWE Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sasol 0 1 0 0 2.00 RWE Aktiengesellschaft 0 1 2 0 2.67

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sasol N/A N/A N/A RWE Aktiengesellschaft 13.82% 13.40% 3.69%

Dividends

Sasol pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.9%. RWE Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. RWE Aktiengesellschaft pays out 10.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Sasol has a beta of 2.47, meaning that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Sasol shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sasol shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sasol and RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sasol $289.70 billion 0.02 $496.26 million N/A N/A RWE Aktiengesellschaft $40.43 billion 0.59 $2.86 billion $6.39 5.50

RWE Aktiengesellschaft has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sasol.

Summary

RWE Aktiengesellschaft beats Sasol on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid. The company also provides linear alkyl benzene, sulfonate, fatty alcohols, alkoxylates, ether sulfates, solvents, dispersants, diluents esters, macrogol/PEG, AHA esters, waxes, dispersants, diluents, ethanol, isopropyl, acetone, MIBK and ethyl acetate, C6-C20+ and guerbet alcohols, ethoxylates, propoxylates, carboxylates, sulfates, sulfonates, LAS salts, paraffins, and ethylene oxide. In addition, it offers alcohols, esters, ethers, carboxylic acids, surfactants, oil and water soluble polyglycols, formulation and surface modifiers, solvents and coalescents, wax cuts, blends and forms, FT hard waxes, waxes and blends, lubrication packages, plasticizers, nucleators, release agents, emulsifiers, dispersants, wetting agents, tank-mix adjuvant components, fertiliser additives, specialty solvents, specialty grade acetone, MEK, various ethanol blends, n and i-propanol and butanol, various C4+ alcohols, ethyl and butyl acrylate monomers, octene, hexene, and pentene. Further, it explores, develops, produces, markets, and distributes natural oil and gas, and associated products; markets fuels and lubricants; develops lower-carbon energy solutions; operates coal mines; trades and transports oil, petrochemicals, and chemical products and derivatives; and provides engineering services. Sasol Limited was founded in 1950 and is based in Johannesburg, South Africa.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, hydro, solar, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity. It also trades in energy commodities; and operates gas storage facilities, as well as battery storage activities. The company serves commercial, industrial, and corporate customers. RWE Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

