Andra AP fonden Acquires 26,700 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $7,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,308,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,676,000 after acquiring an additional 224,057 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,038,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,465,000 after acquiring an additional 676,512 shares during the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,396,000 after acquiring an additional 987,230 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,883,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,818,000 after acquiring an additional 329,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,965,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,099,000 after acquiring an additional 140,802 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CZR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.08.

Caesars Entertainment Trading Up 0.6 %

CZR traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $44.50. 3,050,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,204,286. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $60.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.52. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

