Andra AP fonden Buys 12,600 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Andra AP fonden raised its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in STERIS were worth $5,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of STERIS by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,586,000 after acquiring an additional 143,253 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of STERIS by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,801,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,980,240,000 after acquiring an additional 127,262 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of STERIS by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,229,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,022,467,000 after acquiring an additional 17,292 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of STERIS by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of STERIS by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,364,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $436,660,000 after acquiring an additional 107,474 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STE. TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.60.

Shares of STERIS stock traded up $4.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $224.27. The company had a trading volume of 607,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,908. STERIS plc has a one year low of $173.21 and a one year high of $254.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28 and a beta of 0.80.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.05. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 36.43%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

