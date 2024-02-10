Andra AP fonden Grows Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 55.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,400 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Ventas were worth $6,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in Ventas by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 16,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Ventas by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 11,135 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth about $337,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ventas by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Ventas by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,405,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.62.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VTR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,706,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4,556.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.33 and a twelve month high of $51.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.12 and a 200 day moving average of $45.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 18,018.02%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

