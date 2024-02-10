Andra AP fonden Has $5.91 Million Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Andra AP fonden reduced its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 24,900 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $5,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DGX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 97.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 21.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,165,000 after purchasing an additional 34,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 22.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after purchasing an additional 12,298 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DGX traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.74. The company had a trading volume of 621,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,852. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $119.59 and a one year high of $148.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.23%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 37.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on DGX

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.