Andra AP fonden Has $6.63 Million Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Andra AP fonden cut its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $6,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SWKS. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 5,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $497,377.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,095.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,351 shares of company stock worth $1,193,213. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.05. 1,525,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,267,429. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $122.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 5.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.40.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.23%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

