Andra AP fonden Has $7.51 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Andra AP fonden decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 372,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,879 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 9,979.7% during the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 135,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,279,000 after acquiring an additional 134,327 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 11.6% during the second quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 358,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,351,000 after acquiring an additional 37,368 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 13.0% during the third quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,502,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,144,377. The firm has a market cap of $313.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.73% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. William Blair raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. HSBC downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.47.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

