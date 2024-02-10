Andra AP fonden Raises Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $7,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $584,131,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 119,784.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,247,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $372,832,000 after buying an additional 3,244,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 19.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,851,648,000 after buying an additional 2,309,835 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,569,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,818,000 after buying an additional 1,289,023 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 176.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,743,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $244,347,000 after buying an additional 1,111,965 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TEL traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,401,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,143. The firm has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $146.84.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Financial raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

