Andra AP fonden Sells 13,300 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Andra AP fonden reduced its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $6,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $111,786,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,466,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,094,000 after purchasing an additional 838,997 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $77,615,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 189.0% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,152,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,651,000 after purchasing an additional 753,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $45,384,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on NBIX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.69.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total transaction of $1,225,876.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,472.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.41, for a total value of $179,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,831.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $1,225,876.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,472.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,989 shares of company stock worth $36,339,235 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:NBIX traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.30. 693,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,906. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.04 and a 12-month high of $143.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.67, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.06.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.