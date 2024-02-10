Andra AP fonden Sells 29,800 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Andra AP fonden lessened its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,800 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in CGI were worth $6,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GIB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 471.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 2,507.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in CGI by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

Get CGI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

CGI Stock Performance

GIB stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.37. 67,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,186. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. CGI Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.74 and a 52 week high of $116.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 20.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

CGI Profile

(Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.