Andra AP fonden Sells 400 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Andra AP fonden cut its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441,162 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,198,000 after purchasing an additional 97,303 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,592,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,428,000 after purchasing an additional 214,529 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,012,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,862,000 after purchasing an additional 66,660 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,447,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,734,000 after purchasing an additional 93,073 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ IDXX traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $572.21. 320,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,895. The company’s 50-day moving average is $540.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $491.83. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $372.50 and a one year high of $579.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.25.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,288 shares of company stock valued at $34,600,528 in the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

See Also

