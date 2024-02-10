Andra AP fonden Sells 900 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Andra AP fonden decreased its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $7,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 61.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

UTHR stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $212.34. 254,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,580. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.98. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $204.44 and a 1-year high of $261.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UTHR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.44.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total transaction of $1,433,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,743,135.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $148,164.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,440.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total transaction of $1,433,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,743,135.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,605 shares of company stock worth $7,676,365. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

