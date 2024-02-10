Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,580 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Price Performance

Atlassian stock traded up $6.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $218.76. 2,076,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,072,286. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $229.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.07. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $258.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on TEAM. Scotiabank began coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Atlassian in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.49, for a total transaction of $1,759,371.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,818,617.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.49, for a total value of $1,759,371.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,818,617.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.74, for a total value of $80,343.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,584 shares in the company, valued at $26,167,268.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,629 shares of company stock valued at $69,245,290. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Stories

