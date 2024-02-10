Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,580 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.
Atlassian stock traded up $6.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $218.76. 2,076,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,072,286. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $229.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.07. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $258.69.
In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.49, for a total transaction of $1,759,371.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,818,617.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.49, for a total value of $1,759,371.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,818,617.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.74, for a total value of $80,343.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,584 shares in the company, valued at $26,167,268.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,629 shares of company stock valued at $69,245,290. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.
