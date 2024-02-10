Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 32.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.1% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $214.13. 850,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,697. The business’s 50-day moving average is $208.82 and its 200-day moving average is $198.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $216.57.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.