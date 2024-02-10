Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 32.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.1% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $214.13. 850,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,697. The business’s 50-day moving average is $208.82 and its 200-day moving average is $198.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $216.57.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.