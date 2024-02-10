Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Invests $70.62 Million in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,364,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $70,619,000. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up 5.5% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC owned 1.75% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,519,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127,335 shares during the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 7,268,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320,339 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,637,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,436,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,149,000.

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock remained flat at $21.09 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,266,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,736,500. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.10 and its 200-day moving average is $21.03. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

