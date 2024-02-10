Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $580,000 Investment in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,950 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 25,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $355,592,000 after buying an additional 81,457 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,974,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,273,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ANSYS Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $342.28. 851,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,961. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.01 and a twelve month high of $364.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $329.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.80.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Activity at ANSYS
In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total transaction of $2,853,442.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,827,199.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.
ANSYS Company Profile
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
