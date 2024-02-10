Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,101 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,101 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 319.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $5,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,016,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $70.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,858,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,072,344. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $73.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $145.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.75.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nomura cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, December 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.06.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

