Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Sells 122 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.3% during the second quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 915 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% in the third quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Kingdom Financial Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $981.45.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.7 %

Broadcom stock traded up $8.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,283.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,629,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,010. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,124.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $964.57. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $572.10 and a 12-month high of $1,295.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.75%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

