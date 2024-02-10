Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Sells 18,960 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,960 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 0.5% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,719,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,593,000 after purchasing an additional 40,297 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $501,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 82,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 13,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 94.9% in the second quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 326,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,090,000 after buying an additional 159,090 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,255,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,300,750. The company has a market capitalization of $117.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.16 and a 200 day moving average of $45.57. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $48.16.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile
The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.