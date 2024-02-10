Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Takes $456,000 Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,925 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,423,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,704,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 78,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,147,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,143,000 after purchasing an additional 195,185 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,124,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,859,057,000 after purchasing an additional 206,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 237,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,168,000 after purchasing an additional 22,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSGP shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BTIG Research began coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.82.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CSGP stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,207,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,660. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.57 and its 200-day moving average is $81.51. The company has a current ratio of 13.31, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.97, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.85. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.12 and a 1-year high of $92.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

