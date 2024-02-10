Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 2.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Corteva by 2.3% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Corteva by 4.3% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,084 shares of company stock worth $95,527 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of CTVA stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,929,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,561,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.19.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.84.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

