Anglo American’s (AAUKF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Anglo American Stock Down 1.7 %

AAUKF opened at $21.87 on Wednesday. Anglo American has a 1-year low of $20.91 and a 1-year high of $39.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.96.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

