Anglo American’s (AAUKF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2024

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKFFree Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Anglo American Stock Down 1.7 %

AAUKF opened at $21.87 on Wednesday. Anglo American has a 1-year low of $20.91 and a 1-year high of $39.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.96.

Anglo American Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.