Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 15,159 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,227,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth about $328,020,000. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,831.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 397,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,780,000 after purchasing an additional 377,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of BRO stock opened at $81.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.82 and a 52 week high of $81.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.48.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.70.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

