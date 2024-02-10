Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.44.
Baker Hughes Stock Down 0.9 %
BKR opened at $29.06 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.03.
Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Baker Hughes Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.88%.
Baker Hughes Company Profile
Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.
