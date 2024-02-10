Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Invests $36,000 in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 24.1% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Aflac by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 24,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Aflac by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aflac by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $78.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.06 and a 200 day moving average of $79.13. The firm has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $86.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

