Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Invests $38,000 in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEHC opened at $81.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion and a PE ratio of 26.93. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.97%.

GEHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.73.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

