Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Invests $50,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.
Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
VUG stock opened at $337.67 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $224.00 and a 1 year high of $338.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.37. The firm has a market cap of $110.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.
About Vanguard Growth ETF
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
