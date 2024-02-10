Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Invests $54,000 in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 488 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after acquiring an additional 24,566,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 409.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,011,105 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $331,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,686 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.71.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $151.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $168.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.19. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $157.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at $464,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,198 shares of company stock worth $1,876,690 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

