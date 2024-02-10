Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Invests $67,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in PayPal by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in PayPal by 15.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in PayPal by 136.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 5.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Trading Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $58.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $82.85. The firm has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PYPL. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Argus downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

