Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $49,000 Investment in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in Cintas by 3.3% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 2.4% in the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 1.6% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 1.1% in the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTAS. Truist Financial increased their price target on Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $560.57.

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

CTAS opened at $618.22 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $425.00 and a 12-month high of $626.18. The stock has a market cap of $62.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $588.57 and a 200-day moving average of $536.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

