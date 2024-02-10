Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $49,000 Investment in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.3% during the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 2.4% in the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 1.6% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 1.1% in the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTAS. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Price Performance

Cintas stock opened at $618.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $588.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $536.99. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $425.00 and a one year high of $626.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $62.67 billion, a PE ratio of 44.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.28.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

