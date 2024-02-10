Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

MCHP stock opened at $85.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.62. The stock has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.75 and a 1 year high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,276. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,591.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

